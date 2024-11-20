Could Eagles Forgotten Player Return If Bryce Huff Goes on IR?
PHILADELPHIA - It was supposed to be a six-week injury, but it’s creeping up on nine since it happened, since Britain Covey was shoved to the ground after making a catch against the New Orleans Saints in a Week 3 game back on Sept. 22.
His role as a third receiver was beginning to percolate, and he had already made seven catches in the season’s first two-plus games. He was also one of the top punt returners in the game until calamity struck. A broken scapula was the diagnosis.
Chances are, Covey is ready to return, but to what role would he return?
The Eagles may be on the brink to finding out after opening Covey's 21-day preactive window to retun on Wednesday.
Cooper DeJean has filled in well as a punt returner while Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and even Ainias Smith are developing as backups. Smith also works as a punt returner at practice, so if the Eagles decide to give DeJean a breather since he is playing close to 100 percent of the defensive snaps these days, perhaps they turn to the fifth-round rookie pick.
The slip side of that is how much of a breather does DeJean need? He is just 21, after all.
“I can't say enough good things about Cooper and what he's done, not only as a defensive player, but going back out there,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay. “Getting him settled in after the bye week, he's done an unbelievable job. Like I said before, it's always nice to have two options. You get a little more creative with it in having both Covey, when he does return at some point and having Cooper. So going forward, we feel confident when Covey does get to come back or if it takes a little bit longer that we have Cooper back there.”
There is a chance that a roster spot will open soon with news that Bryce Huff is head to surgery on Thursday to repair a wrist injury suffered on Nov. 3 in pre-game warmups for the Jaguars.
Head coach Nick Sirianni would not say during his Wednesday news conference if Huff would be placed on injured reserve.
If it happens, there would be competition for that open roster spot other than Covey. The Eagles have just two tight ends on the roster and practice squad tight end E.J. Jenkins is out of gameday elevations, having used up the maximum of three already. C.J. Uzomah was elevated for the first time this season in last Thursday’s game, so the Eagles could add him to their 53-man roster.
There is also Tarron Jackson, who was added to the practice squad on Nov. 7. A sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2021, the Eagles could fortify their defensive end spot if they don’t like how things look. That would seem unlikely, however, with Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, and Jalyx Hunt available for more snaps with Huff sidelined.
Perhaps it will be Covey, after all, if not not for Sunday night's game at the Rams then maybe the following week against the Ravens.
