Could Eagles Land Myles Garrett After Surprise Trade Request?
The Philadelphia Eagles' full focus should be on the Super Bowl right now, but something interesting did just pop up across the National Football League.
Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in football. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. He had 14 sacks in 2024 with the Browns but there has been speculation about his future over the last few months.
The Browns seem to be at a crossroads. They had another tough decision and they have way more questions than answers right now. With the team's future in question, Garrett officially requested to be traded by Cleveland on Monday. He released a statement about his request as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it's always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
You can check out the whole statement here.
If Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl, there may be no better location than the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has some cap questions it needs to answer this offseason. The Eagles have a handful of defensive players heading to free agency.
If the Eagles could figure out a way to make the money work, Garrett is worth figuring out a potential path to a deal. It's not often a player of Garrett's caliber becomes available. In comparison, Khalil Mack was traded from the then-Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears in 2018 for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick. The Bears also got a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick.
Garrett likely would be worth a bigger deal at this point in his career. While this is the case, the Eagles should go after him. Could a deal make sense?
