Could Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Patriots For Superstar?
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will be one of the top teams in football in 2024.
Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in the National Football League on paper so now it will just have to translate to wins on the field. We won't have to wait much longer to find out how the Eagles will be with the 2024 season just around the corner.
There are just a few weeks to go until the season kicks off but one intriguing option could be available who could help Philadelphia. The Eagles don't necessarily need to make another move, but New England Patriots star defensive end Matthew Judon has been looking for a new contract but hasn't gotten it yet. Because of this, teams have started calling the Patriots about a possible trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the #Patriots, per sources," Fowler said. "Judon is due $6.5M in the final year of his deal. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept."
Philadelphia could use some help on the edge and Judon is one of the best in football when he's healthy. The Eagles also have plenty of cap space and could get a deal done if they decided to. It may cost a lot draft pick-wise to land Judon in a trade with the Patriots, but he could be just what they need to help take the Eagles' defense to another level.
