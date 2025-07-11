Could Eagles Reach Asking Tag For Steelers’ TJ Watt?
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most aggressive front offices in football. Could that lead to another big deal this offseason?
Philadelphia lost some pieces for the pass rush and there’s a superstar out there who is disgruntled right now. TJ Watt wants a new deal but hasn’t gotten one yet from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This led to some noise about a potential trade. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero even talked about a possible asking price for the superstar.
"What can you get, at this point, for T.J. Watt,” Pelissero said. “For one thing, a 2026 draft pick doesn’t help you. But even if you were getting a 2026 draft pick, is somebody giving up a first-round pick and more for T.J. Watt?
"...Again, never say never, but when the Bengals were — at Trey Hendrickson’s request — shopping Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason, they were asking for a first-round pick,” he said. “They weren’t being offered a first-round pick for a guy who led the league in sacks last year and has like 35 sacks over the past two seasons."
If Watt could be had for less than a first-round pick, that would be lovely, but his contract price still would be too high for Philadelphia. Watt is a pipe dream. At this point, it would be surprising if there was another significant addition coming this offseason to Philadelphia. The Eagles already have arguably the best roster in football, there's no need to do anything drastic now.