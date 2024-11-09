Could Eagles Reunite With $2 Million Fan-Favorite?
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the football, but should they consider a reunion?
Former Eagles running back and fan-favorite Boston Scott is available on the open market and is looking for a new opportunity. He spent the last six seasons as a member of the Eagles but parted ways with the organization this past offseason.
He spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the summer but was released as he dealt with an injury. Scott seemingly is healthy now and would be a quality depth pickup for the Eagles.
Philadelphia has Saquon Barkley as the starter, and no one is going to come close to taking that spot from him, barring an injury for the foreseeable future. It wouldn't hurt to add some more depth behind him and Scott certainly is familiar with the organization and wouldn't cost much.
Scott made $2 million last year and certainly could be signed for less than that right now. The Eagles have plenty of cap space and could make a deal work. Scott is someone who could be brought in on the practice squad and provide an important veteran boost if injuries pop up.
He also could be a very solid veteran voice in the locker room after spending the last six seasons with the Eagles. Philadelphia could use more depth, and Scott could provide it. It seems like a no-brainer of a move.
