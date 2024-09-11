Could Eagles Reunite With Star Linebacker? Insider Floats Shocking Idea
The Philadelphia Eagles made a major trade once the 2023 National Football League season ended.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch and was bounced from the playoffs early by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Once the season ended, there were plenty of questions about what the team would look like in 2024.
The Eagles were extremely active and made a flurry of moves. Philadelphia is in a much better spot right now and won its first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
One move that the Eagles made this past offseason was trading star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets after two successful seasons in Philadelphia. He was a star with the Eagles but is looking for a new contract so Philadelphia traded him away but he hasn't reported to New York because a new deal hasn't been agreed to.
It's unclear what will end up happening with the Jets. He has requested a trade from the Jets, but he hasn't been moved. Will he ever play for the Jets? Will he get traded again? It's really uncertain right now, but 94WIP Midday Show's Joe Giglio proposed that the Eagles should look to reunite.
"Howie Roseman should call Joe Douglas back, offer him a late-round pick, say I'll take him back off of your hands, bring Reddick back here, give him some money, and put him on the field," Giglio said. "This is the most obvious fix I have ever seen."
Reddick shined with the Eagles. Would it make sense to bring him back?
