Could Eagles Signs Ex-Patriots Pro Bowler After Quinyon Mitchell Scare?
The Philadelphia Eagles had a big scare in the team's Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia took down the Rams in the snow and came out on top, 28-22. While this is the case, the Eagles lost rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a shoulder injury. It certainly seems like he will be back on the field in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, but should the Eagles make another addition for depth purposes?
The Eagles could easily look to free agency to add a piece for the practice. A former Pro Bowler is out there on the open market right now in JC Jackson. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and then joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He spent time with both the Chargers and Patriots in 2023.
Jackson hasn't spent time with any teams this year and is available in free agency. If the Eagles have any fear at all in the secondary, it could make sense to bring Jackson into the fold. He's just 29 years old and is out there in free agency. The Eagles don't really need to make a move, especially with Mitchell likely to play, but it wouldn't hurt to add more depth.
The one-time Pro Bowler is a capable cornerback who could help improve the Eagles' practice squad at the very least. Why not consider something like this?
More NFL: Eagles Offensive Whiz Predicted To Leave Philly For Cowboys