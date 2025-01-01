Could Eagles Steal Ex-Cowboys 3-Time Pro Bowler?
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have plenty of talent.
Philadelphia already has won the NFC East and is considered to be one of the top contenders in football overall. The Eagles don't need to make any big moves, but a former superstar just became available.
The Dallas Cowboys waived three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: Cowboys releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott, sources tell NFL on FOX," Schultz said. "Ezekiel Elliott requested his release and the Cowboys granted it out of respect for the player and person he has been for the organization. Elliott could now land with a playoff team — but he first goes on waivers."
Elliott hasn't had a great year but hasn't had much of an opportunity for the Cowboys. He has 226 rushing yards on just 74 carries so far this season. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see Elliott land with a contender if he clears waivers.
Although he hasn't put up huge numbers this year, Elliott is still a veteran running back who surely can help a team out, at least as their No. 2 rusher. Plus, he's great at blocking and is good in the passing game.
He's out there and someone will get him. Should the Philadelphia Eagles try? The Eagles clearly don't need another top running back option with Saquon Barkley in town. But pairing the two together couldn't hurt. Kenneth Gainwell currently is Barkley's backup and has done a great job in the role. Still, adding someone like Elliott would just give the Eagles yet another depth option if injuries pop up. It should be considered.
