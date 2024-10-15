Could Eagles Swing Major Trade For Available Jets $10 Million Playmaker?
Trade chatter is starting to pick up across the National Football League.
The New York Jets pulled off the first blockbuster deal of the season on Tuesday as they acquired superstar receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. With Adams now in the fold for New York, it wouldn't be shocking to see more trades coming for the Jets.
It was reported that the Jets are giving former Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick has permission to seek a trade. He also may not be the only player moved now. Receiver Mike Williams reportedly is available for a trade, according to FOX Sports National Football League Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Jets are planning to make (wide receiver) Mike Williams available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams," Schultz said. "Williams signed a 1-year deal this offseason, and the current receiver room is just too crowded."
Could Williams make sense for the Eagles? Philadelphia's receiver room finally just got healthier, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both returning to the mix in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. When the star duo was down, the Eagles' offense unsurprisingly took a serious hit.
Because of that, it may make sense to bring another playmaker into the fold to help add more depth, and Williams could fit that description. He is on a one-year, $10 million deal and likely won't cost that much with Adams now in the fold.
Why not at least see what a deal would cost?
