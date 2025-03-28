Could Ex-Cowboy Help Solve Eagles' Major Loss?
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Milton Williams this offseason already and have been busy in free agency since.
Williams landed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots. That's great for him. He deserved it as he was one of the best overall free agents in the league this offseason. It wouldn't hurt for Philadelphia to add another defensive tackle now after Williams' loss.
Philadelphia has used free agency so far this offseason to invest in veterans with upside on cheap, short-term deals. If the Eagles are looking for a new defensive tackle, it could make sense to take a look at the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 roster.
Linval Joseph is a two-time Pro Bowler and 15-year veteran who joined the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 campaign. He appeared in all 17 games for the team and had two sacks and 19 total tackles. He also forced a fumble. That's some pretty solid production for someone who didn't start a game.
Joseph is 36 years old and is still available on the open market. His market value is projected to be just under $2 million across one year. That's the type of deal that should entice the Eagles' front office. A deal like this would be short and very cheap. Joseph was productive last year in the NFC East for the Cowboys and could go a long way in at least helping to fill Williams' role.
The Eagles should continue adding and Joseph is someone who would only help.