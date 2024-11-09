Could Ex-Giants Superstar Solve Problem For Eagles After Bold Prediction?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a great roster but even they could use a boost with the second half of the season kicking off.
Philadelphia has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but it has been speculated for months that they could use another pass-rusher. The Eagles still have plenty of cap space to make a move in free agency and opted against pulling off a trade.
There still are players who could help in free agency, and one who could be an intriguing fit is former New York Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.
Pierre-Paul is a three-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion. He has plenty of experience, with 14 years of National Football League action under his belt. He currently is available in free agency but is looking for an opportunity and claimed whichever team signs him is going to win the Super Bowl.
There was a time when Pierre-Paul was one of the best pass-rushers in football. He may not be at that level any longer, but he's just 35 years old and could be worth a flier. Philadelphia easily could bring him in to help on the practice squad and maybe even provide another veteran boot on the active roster.
It sounds like he wants to land with a contender, and the Eagles certainly are that. Why not give him a chance?
