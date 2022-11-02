Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Texans

5...PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh was Hurts’ 10th consecutive regular-season win as the Eagles’ starter, a franchise record that spans 89 years. Against the Steelers, Hurts set career highs in touchdown passes (four) and passer rating (140.6). The MVP candidate enters Week 9, leading all NFC quarterbacks in combined passing and rushing yards per game (300.3), and is one of three NFC quarterbacks with a passer rating of 100 or higher (105.1).

Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - The playmaking defensive back recorded his career-high fourth interception of the season vs. the Steelers and has been the top thief for a defense that is second in the NFL with 10 interceptions as a team this season. CGJ is also red-hot and will be looking for an INT in his fourth consecutive game against the Texans.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills - Mills has been a solid producer at NRG Stadium. The second-year starter, a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, has nine starts in Houston with 2,314 passing yards (over 250 per game), an impressive 17:4 touchdown to interception ratio, and a 104.7 passer rating. Over that time frame, only three AFC starting QBs have 100.0-or above home passer ratings (Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa being the others.)

Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce - A rookie fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce has produced a touchdown in four of his past five games and leads all NFL rookies with four games of 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Texans rookie CB Jalen Pitre - An ascending second-round pick out of Baylor who is showing positive signs while getting his feet wet, Pitre has been active with at least five tackles in six of his first seven career games and he’s made splash tackles for loss in his last two home games. He also had two passes defended in a Week 8 loss to Tennessee.

4...MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Eagles’ rushing offense vs. Texans’ run defense - Typically Thursday night games mean defaulting to what you do best and for the Eagles that’s still the running game. That should only be amplified against Houston, which is 32nd in the NFL – dead last – when it comes to stopping the run, allowing 186.0 yards per game on the ground.

Eagles’ third-down defense vs. Texans’ third-down offense - Houston has been poor in situational football, ranking 30th in the NFL when it comes to third-down conversions. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is coming off a game in which it held Pittsburgh to 1-of-12 on third downs.

Ball Security - The Texans have actually taken care of the football well, ranking fifth in the NFL with a plus-3 turnover ratio. The Eagles, though, have been historically good, turning it over just two times in seven games and amassing a mind-numbing plus-14 in the most important statistic that isn’t the final score.

Texans LG Kenyon Green vs. Eagles DTs Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox - The No. 15 overall pick, Green has been thrown into the deep end of the pool and the start-up costs have been difficult. Over the weekend Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons put Green on skates to the point it went viral while Hargrave is coming off his best game of the season and Cox has rebounded well this season.

3...THINGS TO KNOW

-Philadelphia has never lost to Houston (5-0) and another victory would advance the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

-Eagles CB James Bradberry has at least one pass defensed in each of the team’s games during this 7-0 start and is the only player in the NFL with at least 10 passes defensed in each of the past seven seasons. He’s also had INTs in his past two TNF games.

-Philadelphia has 2 giveaways (both INTs), the team’s fewest in the first seven games of a season since at least 1940. Additionally, the Eagles are just the second NFL team since at least 1940 to have 2-or-fewer turnovers through 7 games, joining the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs (1).

2...X-FACTORS

For the Eagles: DT Marlon Tuipulotu - The Eagles will be without rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis for at least a few weeks due to a sprained ankle and that could impact Jonathan Gannon’s five-man fronts unless someone can step up as a run defender. Tuipulotu isn’t Davis but has more of a natural affinity for the zero or shade techniques than Cox, Hargrave, or Milton Williams

For the Texans: CB Steve Nelson - The 2021 Eagles starter opposite Darius Slay was a solid player here and is playing well for the Texans, garnering his first INT of the season last week. Nelson also has five passes defensed this season and obviously knows some Hurts tendencies from practicing against the Eagles QB so much.

1...PREDICTIONS

John McMullen (7-0, 3-4 vs. the spread) - Typically this would be a very rough spot for the Eagles, traveling 1,500 miles on a short week where you have to default to a “what you are” game plan rather than preying on the deficiencies of your opponent.

When you peel back the onion a little bit you’ll notice the bye week before the Eagles’ Week 8 rout of Pittsburgh which enabled the staff to get some of the quality control coaches started early on Houston.

But this is about talent and the Eagles are a 13-point favorite on the road for good reason. Philadelphia is the best team in the NFC and one of the best teams in football while Houston is in last place in one of the worst divisions with one win.

EAGLES 35, TEXANS 20

Ed Kracz (6-1, 5-2 vs. the spread) - There are some players to like on the Texans' roster, such as rookieRB Dameon Pierce, WR Brandin Cooks, and DE Jerry Hughes, but there just aren't enough of them. And, while it's true they play hard for coach Lovie Smith, grit can only take you so far.

The Eagles will become the first team in organization history to make it to 8-0.

EAGLES 28, TEXANS 14

