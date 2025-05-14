Cowboys' Dak Prescott Comments On Eagles Showdown
The entire Philadelphia Eagles schedule will be released on Wednesday night but we do know who the team will face off against in Week 1.
Philadelphia will raise its Super Bowl LIX banner on Thursday, Sept. 4th against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Before the announcement, there was some speculation about the possibility of Philadelphia taking on the Chicago Bears or Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the season. But, the Eagles will take on Dallas as Lincoln Financial Field.
There's already been a lot of buzz about the game, although we unfortunately will have to wait roughly four months for kick-off. People have commented on the matchup left and right there already have been betting odds placed on the game, although that seems aggressive.
One person who talked about the matchup is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on 96.7 The Ticket, as shared by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer.
"For the second time in his career, the Cowboys open against the reigning Super Bowl champions," Archer shared. "Dak Prescott is a fan of seeing the Eagles in Week 1. 'Excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions,' he said on (96.7 The Ticket)."
Prescott missed much of the 2024 season but is expected to be back under center Week 1 barring some sort of offseason injury. The Cowboys had a tough go in 2024 but should be a tougher matchup in 2025. It all starts on Sept. 4th.