Cowboys Game Is Make-Or-Break For Eagles' Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in what could be make-or-break for Saquon Barkley's chances of making history.
Barkley currently has 1,838 rushing yards on the season. He is 162 rushing yards away from becoming the ninth running back in National Football League history to rush for 2,000 yards or more. He's also 268 rushing yards from breaking the all-time single-season rushing record of 2,105 held by Eric Dickerson.
The Eagles superstar has been electric this year and has a chance to make history this year with two games left in the season, but Sunday's is the most important for his record chase. If the Eagles win on Sunday, they will clinch the NFC East and may not need to play their starters next week. Therefore, he will need to have a huge game on Sunday to give himself a chance.
He has two games with over 162 rushing yards in a single game this season, including a 255-yard eye-popping performance against the Los Angeles Rams. He'll need another huge game like that on Sunday.
If he can get close to 2,000 yards, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the team give him a few chances next week against his former team, but he may not have a huge workload if they win and lock up their playoff seeding. If he wants to have any real chance at the record, he needs to do something special on Sunday.
