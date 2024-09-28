Cowboys Linked To Former Eagles Game-Changer
Could the Dallas Cowboys land a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles?
Former Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick currently is with the New York Jets, but it doesn't seem like that partnership is going to last forever. There is a strong chance that a change will be made at some point in the not-so-distant future, with Reddick seemingly like a trade option.
Dallas has been dealing with some injuries, so it would make sense for the team to bring in a star like Reddick to rush the passer. Because of this, Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson listed the Cowboys as a possible suitor for the former Eagles star.
"Still, even if you think Dallas has fixed its run-defense issues, the Cowboys need another body up front after watching two key starters suffer injuries in Week 4," Robinson said. "All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons went down on Thursday night and is battling a high-ankle sprain.
"Fellow defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a foot injury against the Giants. McCarthy alarmingly said both injuries 'are worse than (Dallas) anticipated).' Going after a pass rusher like Haason Reddick — who’s still holding out from the Jets as he awaits a revised contract — could make sense, although it’s unclear if New York is open to trading the veteran EDGE."
Reddick landing in Dallas would be disappointing for the Eagles. They traded him away and don't want him back, according to reports, but the division would get more difficult if he lands in Dallas. Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case.