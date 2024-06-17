Cowboys Mentioned As Possible Fit To Land Ex-Eagle, Two-Time Pro Bowler
At some point in the near future free agency is going to pick back up in a major way.
Training camp will be here soon and there still are a plethora of high-impact players out there somehow. Free agency has slowed down to a snail's pace, but that should change soon and one player who is looking for his next opportunity is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joesph.
It's unclear where he will land, but one team that was floated as a possible landing spot is the Dallas Cowboys by Fox Sports' David Helman.
"It's an annual tradition to see the veteran defensive tackle pop up on a contender at this point, so don't be surprised if several teams are trying to coax Joseph back for one more campaign," Helman said. "The Cowboys have an ace up their sleeve, though — defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Joseph signed on with Minnesota during Zimmer's stint as Vikings head coach and earned the only two Pro Bowl nods of his career. A reunion sounds like it'd be mutually beneficial, especially given the state of the Cowboys' run defense.
"Joseph will turn 36 later this year, and if he plays, it will be his 15th NFL season. This definitely isn't some kind of long-term fix. But if he could give them 10-plus games and shore up their run defense, it'd be worth the spend."
It's unclear if Joseph even will play in 2024, but with his level of experience, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him get an offer. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.
He spent the 2022 season with the Eagles and appeared in eight games. Joseph spent the 2023 campaign with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in seven games.
More NFL: Ex-Broncos Star Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Take Flier Now?