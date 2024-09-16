Cowboys Named Landing Spot For Former Eagles Starter In Free Agency
Will the Dallas Cowboys land a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles?
There still are plenty of intriguing players available in free agency after the second week of the 2024 National Football League regular season action. The week isn't fully over with Philadelphia still needing to play on Monday night, but most of the action is behind us now and it was an interesting week.
One of the most eye-opening games certainly was Dallas' clash against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans showed out and took down Dallas in blowout fashion. New Orleans put up 44 points on what is supposed to be one of the best defenses in football. Clearly, it could use some work, though.
Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of each team's biggest needs after Week 2 action and mentioned the defense as an area that could use a boost and mentioned former Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham as a fit.
"Add Now: LB Zach Cunningham," Bleacher Report said. "While the Cowboys' linebackers played well in Week 1, they struggled to contain Alvin Kamara on Sunday. Kamara rushed for 115 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns to go along with 65 yards and another score as a receiver.
"Cunningham could at least help slow down the running game, so he might be worth keeping around on the practice squad—at least as a just-in-case option."
The Week 2 matchup didn't go as planned for the Cowboys and they could use some work.
