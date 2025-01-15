Cowboys Predicted To Steal Next Head Coach From Eagles
With the Dallas Cowboys surprisingly opening up their head coach position, there already has been a lot of speculation and rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spent some time in his playing career as a member of the Cowboys. Moore began his career as a National Football League coach with the Cowboys after retiring. He eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator and that is when he first got a lot of praise across the league.
Now, the Cowboys’ head coach job is open after the team surprisingly decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy. Could Moore end up landing the job? He has been linked to the team a lot over the last couple of days and ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted he will end up landing it.
“My prediction for the next Cowboys coach: Kellen Moore, current Eagles offensive coordinator,” Graziano said. “The Cowboys are obviously still extremely early in their process, and we have no idea how extensive their interview list will be once they get rolling. But Moore -- who played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 (including two years as Dak Prescott's backup quarterback), then spent a year as the team's quarterbacks coach and then four more as the offensive coordinator -- has an obvious connection to the organization and its current QB.
“He has interviewed for head coach jobs in recent years and is on some teams' interview lists in this cycle, as well. The Cowboys' offense averaged 18.9 points per game this season, 25th in the NFL. Moore's offense in Philadelphia was sixth at 26.7 points per game.”
Moore has clear and obvious ties to the Cowboys. Don’t be shocked if we end up hearing a lot more about this potential pairing.
