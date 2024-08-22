Cowboys Reportedly Land Ex-Eagles Standout Defender, Per Insider
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles seems to have found himself a new home.
Former Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph has been looking for a new opportunity after spending the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills. He has been a free agent and reportedly found a new opportunity with the 2024 National Football League season just about to kick off as he's signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"Breaking: I’m told the Cowboys are signing DT Linval Joseph, per source," Anderson said.
Joseph may not be a big-name player, but he is a two-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl as a member of the New York Giants. The 35-year-old spent the 2022 campaign with the Eagles and appeared in eight games and had 20 total tackles over that stretch.
Last season, he appeared in seven games with the Bills in more of a depth role and had 12 tackles and one sack. He likely will be in more of a depth role at this point in his career with the Cowboys similar to what he did last season with the Bills.
It's unclear exactly what his role will be, but it doesn't hurt to bring in a veteran like him to add depth heading into the season. It sounds like the Eagles certainly will have to face off against an old friend this season. Philadelphia and Dallas will face off for the first time this upcoming season in Week 9.
