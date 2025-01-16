Cowboys Request Interview With Eagles' Kellen Moore: 'One Of The Top Candidates'
There has been a lot of speculation about a possible partnership between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore played for the Cowboys and got his start as a coach at the National Football League level as a quarterbacks coach in Dallas in 2018. He eventually was promoted to be the team's offensive coordinator and shined. That's when he first started to get some buzz as a possible future head coach in the league.
Moore left the team to be the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2023. He joined the Eagles in the same role this season. Moore has done a phenomenal job and has been linked to the Cowboys since it was announced that the team would be parting ways with Mike McCarthy as their head coach.
It's not just speculation and rumors anymore, though. The Cowboys officially requested permission to interview Moore on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
"The Cowboys have officially requested to interview Eagles OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport said. "One of the top candidates."
There is too much chatter and speculation here to completely ignore it. It certainly seems like Moore will have a shot at landing the open head coach job with Dallas and that is rightfully so. He has proven he can be among the best offensive coaches in the game. The Cowboys need to help fix their offense and Moore certainly could do that.
More NFL: Eagles Breakout Star Called 'Most Obvious Solution' For Surprise NFC Team