Cowboys Star Absolutely Blasts Giants, Praises Eagles' Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles did exactly what it had to on Thursday night.
Philadelphia took on the Washington Commanders in a pivotal NFC East clash. The Eagles and Commanders hold the top two spots in the division so the game had a little extra joice.
The Eagles' offense started slow, with just three points in the first half, but the defense kept them hanging around. Philadelphia was down just four points at halftime, and then the offense exploded in the second half and the Eagles ended up winning 26-18.
It was Philadelphia's sixth straight win and now the team's record sits at 8-2. It has been a great month and a half for the Eagles and Thursday's clash was just another reason why. A big reason why the offense turned things around unsurprisingly was the play of superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley logged 146 yards on the ground to go along with two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 52 yards. It was a great game and Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons took to social media afterward to praise Barkley and roast the New York Giants.
"I blame the Giants," Parsons said. "All jokes aside the Giants almost made us believe Saquon wasn’t HIM anymore! That really says a lot! Daniel Jones was paid over Saquon! He was worth more to their franchise! This really says a lot!"
That's a pretty solid stamp of approval for Barkley and just goes to show that his performance this season is turning heads.
