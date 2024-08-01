Cowboys Star Could Be On Trade Block; Should Eagles Consider Stunner?
The Dallas Cowboys are in a tough spot right now.
Dallas has one of the best rosters in football on paper, but it's about to get a whole lot more expensive and that could mean that some important pieces could be on the move. The Cowboys have been in the news lately as the team has tried to get contracts done with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys won't be able to pay everyone and because of this, DeMarcus Lawrence was mentioned as a possible trade candidate by Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona.
"While Micah Parsons is clearly a foundational piece on the edge for the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t getting any younger and is heading into the final year of his three-year contract with the team," DiBona said. "Dallas could actually save $10 million by trading Lawrence, which would free up more snaps for the Cowboys’ young pass rushers. Dallas selected Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially signaling the end of Lawrence’s tenure."
Lawrence is a four-time Pro Bowler, including each of the last two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys are bitter division rivals, but if Lawrence is available, the Eagles should consider a move.
The Eagles had a great offseason but some have speculated that they need to add another edge rusher. Lawrence now is 32 years old, but he still is among the league's best. He had four sacks last year, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and 50 total tackles.
A deal obviously would be difficult because the Eagles and Cowboys are rivals, but money talks. Dallas could save a lot of money by dealing him away and the Eagles have cap space. If Philadelphia made a deal worth the Cowboys' time, maybe they could get something done. This is all speculatory and probably won't happen, but Lawrence would look good as a member of the Eagles. Crazier things have happened.
