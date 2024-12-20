Cowboys Superstar Fires Massive Shot At Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have taken care of business so far this season in the NFC East.
Philadelphia didn't open the season as it hoped to and was 2-2 through the first four weeks of the season. While this is the case, the Eagles are 3-0 in the division and are very close to clinching the top spot in the NFC East. A win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday would clinch the division but they still can even if they lose. They pretty much have to just win one more game in the final three to be out of reach of the Commanders.
Over the final three weeks of the season, the Eagles have only divisional matchups. Philadelphia will face Washington in Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, and the New York Giants in Week 18.
Philadelphia's Week 17 clash just got a little more interesting too. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was asked if he would be rooting for the Eagles this weekend because a win over the Commanders would keep Dallas' small playoff hopes alive. In his response, he took a shot at the Eagles as shared by The Athletic's Jon Machota.
"Micah Parsons will not be rooting for the Eagles this week vs. Washington," Machota said. "The Cowboys need Washington to lose to keep their slim playoff hopes alive:
“Nah, at this point, it’s (expletive) Philly, now," Parsons said. "Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. (Expletive) them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”
Well, he certainly doesn't seem to like the Eagles. The drama should add to the excitement of Week 17's clash.
More NFL: Ex-Packers Star Is Great Fit For Eagles Before Playoffs