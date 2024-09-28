Cowboys Superstar Hinted As Option For Eagles
Could there be a shakeup within the NFC East?
The Philadelphia Eagles already made one shocking move in the division. Philadelphia wanted to upgrade the running back spot and landed former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley in free agency to a massive deal.
Philadelphia already is in a great spot, but there already is speculation that the team could get even better. The Eagles clearly aren't afraid to target players from within the division, and FanSided's Christopher Kline suggested that Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons could be a fit when he hits free agency at the end of the 2025 season.
"Jerry Jones made a big show of dragging out contract negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this summer," Kline said. "Why would it be any different with Parsons? He should get the contract of a lifetime, but if Dallas wets the proverbial bed, another team will gladly swoop in with a historic offer.
"That team could, in theory, be the Eagles. Forget about the mutual disdain for a second; Parsons was born in Harrisburg, PA, and went to school at Penn State. We recently saw another former division rival who attended Penn State make the Eagles leap. His name, of course, is Saquon Barkley. If the Cowboys get too cute with negotiations, there's nothing stopping Parsons from going home in a couple of years."
It's clearly too early to make a prediction like this. The Cowboys star is under team control in 2025 with a club option. After that, maybe something could happen, but it's just too soon to speculate.