Cowboys Superstar With Ties To Philly To Return Vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an important NFC East clash.
Philadelphia is looking for its fifth-straight win, and the Cowboys are looking to get back on track. The Eagles are in a better situation right now with a 6-2 record and a roster that is much healthier. Dallas is dealing with some serious injuries as quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for the foreseeable future and possibly even the entire season.
Dallas will be getting an important piece back on the field on Sunday against the Eagles. The Cowboys have been missing superstar Micah Parsons but he is expected to return against Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
"Micah Parsons will make his return to the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia after missing the last four games with a high left ankle sprain, per multiple sources," Archer said. "He was able to get through Saturday's practice without any issues. A big return for a Cowboys defense."
Parsons has missed the Cowboys' last four games due to an ankle sprain and will return to the field against his hometown team. The superstar linebacker is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and has had some ties to the Eagles throughout his young career so far.
Philadelphia should be able to come out on top over the Cowboys on Sunday, but the return of Parsons to the lineup definitely will make things more difficult. The Eagles and Cowboys will face off with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
