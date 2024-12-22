Cowboys Urged To Steal Eagles' 25-Year-Old Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have so much talent on the roster that it will be difficult to keep the entire team together once the 2024 season comes to an end.
Philadelphia's roster is loaded but there are some intriguing players who will hit free agency at the end of the year. With just three games to go in the regular season, it's no longer too early to think ahead to free agency.
Fan-favorite running back Kenneth Gainwell has spent the last four years with the Eagles but is going to be a free agent once the season ends. He's been solid for the Eagles this season with 265 yards in 14 games, but doesn't have a huge role with Saquon Barkley getting the vast majority of the carries.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him go elsewhere and FanSided's Rucker Haringey suggested that the Dallas Cowboys should go get him in free agency.
"Pairing Kenneth Gainwell with Dowdle would give Dallas with a solid time-share in their offensive backfield," Haringey said. "(Rico Dowdle) can soak up most of the snaps on first and second down while Gainwell can come in and provide his offense a big boost on passing downs.
"The current Eagle hasn't been able to maximize his talents in the City of Brotherly Love. That's why he should hit the open market looking for a larger opportunity. The Cowboys can offer him the touches he craves in 2025. A modest two or three-year contract with meaningful, but not lucrative guaranteed money should be enough to land the former University of Memphis star."
If Gainwell is going to leave this offseason, hopefully he doesn't stay in the division with the Cowboys.