D-Line Injuries Could Open Door for Joe Ostman, Casey Toohill

Vinny Curry and Craig James were the casualties from Sunday’s Eagles loss to the Washington Football Team.

Head coach Doug Pederson revealed on Monday afternoon that the two defenders have significant injuries and “are going to miss some time here in the next couple of weeks.” The coach said he isn’t expecting to see either one for a while.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, meanwhile, is in concussion protocol, so who knows if he will be available for Sunday’s home opener against the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams?

There is still an unknown element around three key players who missed Sunday’s game – running back Miles Sanders, right tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive end Derek Barnett.

“On Miles and Lane and some of the other guys, Derek Barnett, we are going to increase their practice time this week,” said Pederson. “We are going to see as the week goes on where they are and, hopefully, they will be available for the game on Sunday.

It would also be nice if the Eagles began to get some return on their offseason investment in defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who has a hamstring and pectoral issues he must overcome.

James’ injury is a blow to the special team units after playing 76 percent of the snaps on those teams on Sunday and being in the right spot to recover the muffed punt by Jalen Reagor.

James may have also been the first CB up should something happen to starters Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

Curry’s injury likely means the Eagles could activate Joe Ostman from the practice squad to fill in at defensive end. Or the Eagles could tap rookie seventh-round pick Casey Toohill.

If Barnett still cannot play and especially if neither nor Graham can play, perhaps both Ostman and Toohill will be dressed against the Rams.

It was a good sign for the defensive group that Josh Sweat played well, recording the first sack of the season for Philadelphia with a quick move around the outside that led to not just a sack, but a fumble from Washington QB Dwayne Haskins near the 5-yard line.

Had the ball bounced the Eagles’ way and they were able to recover, perhaps the outcome of the game would have been different.

Still, Sweat’s progress is encouraging. He played 49 snaps (70 percent) and had three tackles.

HIGHPOINTS

Asked some positive from Sunday’s loss, Pederson cited four:

The quick start, the up-tempo offense, special teams, and Darius Slay.

The Eagles scored 10 points in the first quarter and held Washington to zero. Last year, they were minus-20 in first-quarter scoring differential and minus-3 two years ago. In their Super Bowl season, the Eagles were plus-20 in that category.

Second, the team moved well when it went no-huddle.

Third, special teams. Pederson cited the play of Rudy Ford, in particular, as well as the addition of some young players.

Fourth, Slay. Matched up most of the day against Terry McLaurin, Slay surrendered five catches for 61 yards on seven targets, with a long of 21 yards.

"There's going to be that one receiver that Slay is going to go up against and he did an outstanding job (Sunday).

“So, there's those little things there that can become big things as we move along each and every week as we get ready for our next opponent.”

HERBIG SETTLES IN

It sure sounds like Nate Herbig, a 22-year-old and an undrafted free agent last year from Stanford, will be the starting right guard moving forward. He made his NFL debut on Sunday and played 100 percent of the snaps.

“I thought Nate did well,” said Pederson. “It wasn't perfect, but for his first start, he's a smart guy, and he graded well.

"As of right now as we move forward, we're going to continue to work him in there at right guard, and I think he'll get more and more comfortable the more reps he gets in there, and you know, works with (center Jason) Kelce more and so again, it wasn't perfect, but really felt comfortable coming away with his performance.”

GRADING THE ROOKIE WRS

Jalen Reagor had a 55-yard catch on third-and-22, then didn’t do much else despite playing more snaps (40 for 59 percent) than any other receiver. He was targeted four times and was the target of one of Carson Wentz’s interceptions.

John Hightower played 27 snaps (40 percent). He was targeted four times and his only catch went for a two-yard loss. He was the target on Wentz’s other interception.

“I thought both of them were just okay,” said Pederson. “I think Jalen, you can see the explosiveness, the speed with Jalen, being able to get behind the secondary. We just missed on the one shot. Carson overthrew him on the one post route, but they were able to connect on another deep throw.

“Listen, it's something that we have to continue to practice. We have got to spend time with these guys. Again, it goes back to possibly missing preseason time, preseason games with these guys, and you know, there's a game speed and there's a practice speed, and so we've got to continue to coach our young players up on game speed and what it's like.

“They are going to look at this film and they are going to make the necessary corrections and it was good for them obviously to play and do the things they did so they can get better moving forward.”

