Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor Two Key "Things" for Eagles Offense

Not to mangle a Dr. Seuss classic, The Cat in the Hat, but Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor have become piece one and piece two with Alshon Jeffery in the role of the cat who turns everything topsy turvy in the home of Conrad and Sally Walden.

Amid all this talk of the Eagles getting healthy again – and Thursday’s injury report was one of the skinniest of the season – the tight end and rookie receiver are two more offensive pieces quarterback Carson Wentz can depend upon in the second half of a season which begins Sunday at 1 p.m. in North Jersey against the Giants.

That injury report included just CB Craig James (DNP - shoulder) and right tackle Lane Johnson (limited - ankle).

And where does Jeffery fit in a receiving corps that has seen Reagor return, Travis Fulgham blossom, and Greg Ward flourish?

To be determined, but for the second straight day, the veteran receiver was a full participant at practice on Thursday, so head coach Doug Pederson and his staff will have to find room for him somewhere.

As for Goedert and Reagor, the two players came back against Dallas and made an impact in the Eagles’ 23-9 win nearly two weeks ago. It's an impact that figures to grow as the Eagles begin a push for their second straight NFC Eat title.

Reagor caught his first career touchdown pass on a two-yard throw, a milestone score he was asked about on Thursday morning, especially how it felt coming with only about 5,000 fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field to see it live.

“It was the same as if it was how many-ever fans,” said Reagor, who finished the game with three catches for 16 yards and one rush for six yards.

“I play the game for my love of the game. With the fans and everything, I love it. Of course, who won’t love the fans? But that’s still a very meaningful moment to me, whether it was zero fans or how many-ever, 100 million? That’s my first touchdown, so it was going to be a special moment for me regardless.”

It won’t be Reagor’s last.

As for Goedert’s return, he was targeted only once, and he caught that target for a 15-yard gain on a third-and-one throw that put the Eagles at the Dallas 16-yard line and led to the touchdown that gave them a 15-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Mostly, Goedert was used to block in the run game, collecting 53 snaps (84 percent) despite breaking an ankle in September.

“I felt pretty good about the game,” said Goedert. “I thought I looked pretty good out there. I thought I played a really good game. There’s a little bit of discomfort in there but feeling a lot better. The bye week gave an extra week, so I feel really good coming into this game.”

Where Goedert admitted to struggling a bit was with his conditioning, as one would expect with a broken ankle not allowing him to keep up with his cardio during his absence.

“When we played Dallas, I got a little tired out there, here and there, having the four weeks off, not a lot of prep getting ready for it. I was a little winded here and there,” he said. “I think I played like 85 percent of the snaps, so it was to be expected. It’s a lot better this week. I had the bye week to get back into shape, so feeling really good out there.

“We are starting to get pieces back which is really exciting. Any time we get to add good players to the team it can only make us better.”

