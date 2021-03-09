Daniel Jeremiah: 'I Can't See [Eagles] Leaving the First Two Rounds Without a Big'

The Eagles should get a good player at No. 6. That's when the fun starts

PHILADELPHIA - With most of the hype focusing on No. 6 overall and whether the Eagles' personnel staff has been served a non-quarterback decree by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, lost in the weeds is the realization that Philadelphia a lot of work to do when it comes to adding to a "transitioning" roster.

The Eagles should get a good player in the top 10. That's the easy part.

The stickier aspect of the 2021 draft comes after that, starting at No. 37 overall, a spot where Philadelphia also needs to acquire an impact player.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah threw out a few potential options for the Eagles on Day 2 during his virtual conference call Tuesday starting with a pair of Georgia cornerbacks - Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes - lengthy options that could fit in nicely opposite Darius Slay on the outside of the defense.

Most notable in Jeremiah's assessment, however, was his belief in the Eagles' DNA, something he is familiar with from his days as a scout with the organization.

"I can't see them leaving the first two rounds without a big," said Jeremiah, defaulting to Philadelphia's belief in building up on both sides of the football.

On defense, Jeremiah turned toward edge rushers as there is some uncertainty on Derek Barnett's future due to his pricy fifth-year option and youth is needed for a group that will be relying on Brandon Graham and likely saying goodbye to Vinny Curry.

"An edge rusher like a Joe Tryon from Washington there at the top of the second round, I think that one would make some sense," Jeremiah said. "I've talked about Payton Turner is an interesting player. It may be a little bit early from him out of Houston, but he kind of factors in there.

"Ronnie Perkins I think would be a home run pick there in the second round. Those edge rushers to me would make some sense there."

Remember DE is a rotational position so even if the Eagles work out an extension with Barnett and continue to get excellent play from Graham and Josh Sweat, another body will be needed to fill the Curry role.

Then Jeremiah shifted to the offensive line which got some good news when veteran All-Pro center Jason Kelce worked out a deal to return for his 11th season. That and the projected returns of Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks from injury make the O-Line perhaps the strength of the Eagles.

That said, trade winds have started around the oft-injured and expensive Brooks and it's hard to count on older players with injury histories all of a sudden staying healthy.

While Philadelphia also has some young developing talent on the O-Line like OTs Jordan Mailata and Jack Driscoll as well as interior option Nate Herbig, if 2020 proved anything it was you can never have enough depth on the front line.

"Offensive line-wise, when you get to that part, early second round, let me give you a couple names there," said Jeremiah. "Look at [Dillon] Radunz from North Dakota State. I think he is going to end up moving inside to guard. He is my 44th player, so that's right about the same spot. I went and worked him out in L.A. the other day. He can move. He's an impressive kid who had a really good week at the senior bowl.

"And then if you're looking at tackles, I wouldn't sleep on (Liam) Eichenberg from Notre Dame as somebody potentially there. He's a little bit stiff, but really good football intelligence, really good hands, has played a lot of football there at Notre Dame."

