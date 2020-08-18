Darius Slay is a 'Difference-Maker' for Eagles Defense

Carson Wentz has put together a lot on intell on cornerbacks during his first four professional seasons and the Eagles star quarterback knows "different" when he sees it.

Wentz is seeing it, perhaps for the first time, at practice now that three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has migrated to Philadelphia as the defense's most high-profile pickup in the offseason.

“He’s just different,” Wentz said Monday when discussing Slay. “He’s quick, he’s smart, recognizes things, and that’s something I can already see after a couple of practices.”

Armed with Wentz's description SI's EagleMaven went to Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who has seen his share of top-tier CBs in a professional coaching career that now spans more than 20 years.

"I'd say first is experience, this is not his first rodeo," said Schwartz when asked about Slay. "He's been a proven player in this league. Has a long track record."

The Eagles offseason plan at CB has been well-documented. Once the athletic Byron Jones was priced out of the organization's range in free agency, things shifted toward Slay, who was unhappy with Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Philadelphia ultimately traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Lions in March to get Slay, perhaps the first real lockdown-type corner the team has had since Asante Samuel and certainly the first in the Doug Pederson/Schwartz era.

“He definitely jumps out,” said Wentz. “He’s going to be a big help to this team.”

The sentiment of iron sharpens iron is a big one in football so Slay will not only be expected to stop the opposition on game days, but he'll also be expected to make Wentz and the passing game better and help elevate the play of the other young corners on the roster like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas.

"He’s willing to help and teach me as much as he can," Maddox said. "His goal, like he always tells me, I want you to be better than me, so I’m going to give you everything I got."

Wentz, meanwhile, is just exited any potential miscue against Slay will stay in-house moving forward.

“I’m excited that I no longer have to throw him any more interceptions," the QB joked.

"(Slay's) just a guy that knows his job technique-wise, that has a nose for the football," said Schwartz. "Those are things that a quarterback is going to be concerned about when it comes to throwing to a particular receiver."

A "difference-maker for the defense," is the way Wentz described Slay and Schwartz leaned on something that has become one of his mantra's as a coach - demonstrated performance.

"(Slay) has a lot of experience matching different kinds of receivers," Schwartz said. "He's played against a whole range of different guys. I think that's probably the first thing when you're a quarterback and you go out to practice and there's a guy you've seen on film for four years and seen him on opponent film and seen him defend different wide receivers, I think that respect goes a long way. So, there is some familiarity there."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

