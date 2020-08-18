SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

Darius Slay is a 'Difference-Maker' for Eagles Defense

John McMullen

Carson Wentz has put together a lot on intell on cornerbacks during his first four professional seasons and the Eagles star quarterback knows "different" when he sees it.

Wentz is seeing it, perhaps for the first time, at practice now that three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has migrated to Philadelphia as the defense's most high-profile pickup in the offseason.

“He’s just different,” Wentz said Monday when discussing Slay. “He’s quick, he’s smart, recognizes things, and that’s something I can already see after a couple of practices.”

Armed with Wentz's description SI's EagleMaven went to Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who has seen his share of top-tier CBs in a professional coaching career that now spans more than 20 years.

"I'd say first is experience, this is not his first rodeo," said Schwartz when asked about Slay. "He's been a proven player in this league. Has a long track record."

The Eagles offseason plan at CB has been well-documented. Once the athletic Byron Jones was priced out of the organization's range in free agency, things shifted toward Slay, who was unhappy with Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Philadelphia ultimately traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Lions in March to get Slay, perhaps the first real lockdown-type corner the team has had since Asante Samuel and certainly the first in the Doug Pederson/Schwartz era.

“He definitely jumps out,” said Wentz. “He’s going to be a big help to this team.”

The sentiment of iron sharpens iron is a big one in football so Slay will not only be expected to stop the opposition on game days, but he'll also be expected to make Wentz and the passing game better and help elevate the play of the other young corners on the roster like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas.

"He’s willing to help and teach me as much as he can," Maddox said. "His goal, like he always tells me, I want you to be better than me, so I’m going to give you everything I got."

Wentz, meanwhile, is just exited any potential miscue against Slay will stay in-house moving forward.

“I’m excited that I no longer have to throw him any more interceptions," the QB joked.

"(Slay's) just a guy that knows his job technique-wise, that has a nose for the football," said Schwartz. "Those are things that a quarterback is going to be concerned about when it comes to throwing to a particular receiver."

A "difference-maker for the defense," is the way Wentz described Slay and Schwartz leaned on something that has become one of his mantra's as a coach - demonstrated performance.

"(Slay) has a lot of experience matching different kinds of receivers," Schwartz said. "He's played against a whole range of different guys. I think that's probably the first thing when you're a quarterback and you go out to practice and there's a guy you've seen on film for four years and seen him on opponent film and seen him defend different wide receivers, I think that respect goes a long way. So, there is some familiarity there."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Thoughts Day 2: Mailata's Minute Turns South

We are in Year 3 of the Jordan Mailata experiment and it might be time for the Eagles to fish or cut bait

John McMullen

Jim Schwartz Unfazed with Loss of Two Important DL Pieces

The Eagles defensive coordinator talked about having to do without Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave for the foreseeable future

Ed Kracz

T.J. Edwards Stepping into Starting Role

The second-year UDFA linebacker talked about last year's limited experience, the position group considered a weak link, and whether a veteran LB would help

Ed Kracz

Miles Sanders may Modernize No. 26, but 3 Old-School Players Own it Now

LKito Shepperd is the top-ranked player in Eagles history to wear it followed by players who played in parts of the 1950, 60s, and 70s

Ed Kracz

Corey Clement Aiming to Recapture Rookie Mentality Again

The top in-house candidate for a meaningful role in the backfield after Miles Sanders and Boston Scott is Super Bowl LII hero Corey Clement

John McMullen

CAMP NOTEBOOK: An Early Injury Bombshell, Who Impressed, and More

Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Jason Peters sat out the first day with pads, but it's Hargrave whose injury appears to be the most serious

Ed Kracz

Training Camp Thoughts Day 1: 'Hurts So Good'

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to flash a bit while splitting reps with backup Nate Sudfeld.

John McMullen

On Dad Bods and New WRs, Carson Wentz Dons Pads in Year 5

All eyes were on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as he put on the pads on Monday for the first time since January's devastating loss to Seattle

John McMullen

One More Tip of the Cap for Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins stands alone as the best No. 27 in franchise history.

John McMullen

Will Parks, Flashing his Versatility, is 'Everywhere'

Forget easing in, the safety, signed during free agency in the offseason, has been thrown into the deep end by the Philadelphia coaching staff

John McMullen