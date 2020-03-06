DeSean Jackson: "I'll be Back Stronger Than Ever"

As the Eagles look for his eventual replacement, receiver DeSean Jackson isn’t ready to concede anything.

Jackson has been rehabbing since November surgery to repair a core muscle injury, and earlier this week, he pronounced himself ready to go.

“I’m back at 100 percent,” said Jackson to Bar None Media reporter Thai Floyd on the sidelines of an XFL game between the D.C. Defenders and Tampa Bay Vipers in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

“It was unfortunate I suffered a core injury. Down in that area you have to build all the core muscles and get the strength back, doing a lot of single leg work, just the mobility stuff. I think I’ll be back stronger than ever.”

Jackson is 33 and played in only one full game last year before the injury happened in Week Two.

He arrived for his second stint with the Eagles last offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract with $17 million guaranteed. Jackson has a base salary of $6.2 million this season.

Jackson was in Tampa to visit with former Washington Redskins teammate Rashad Ross, who is now a receiver with the Defenders.

“I think the longevity in this league is a big thing,” said Jackson. “A lot of guys are not able to make it where I’m at so I’m blessed and continue to count my blessings but at the same time give a lot back to these young kids and let them know - these guys were in middle school and high school (when Jackson’s career began) – it’s a blessing to play with them and give them encouragement and the ins and outs to stay in this league a long time.”

Jackson has been in the league long enough now – he is preparing or his 13 season – that he has set some records and has his eyes on some more.

Before he got hurt last year, Jackson scored two touchdowns in the season opener of 50-plus yards, which gives him 32 of those. That ties him with Randy Moss and leaves him four behind tying Jerry Rice at 36.

Jackson has 10,420 career yards, putting him fifth among active players and he is eighth in Eagles history with 365 catches for 6,276 yards and ninth with 34 touchdowns.

“I’m just trying to shatter all the records that I haven’t got yet,” said Jackson. “I was fortunate enough last year to get up there with Randy Moss, so continuously going after the greats but at the same time being blessed to be in the position I’m at and taking nothing for granted.”

Meanwhile, as Jackson rehabs, the Eagles are scouting receivers, a position they are expected to bolster in the draft and take one from a talented class that has speed.