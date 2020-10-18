SI.com
EagleMaven
DeSean Jackson Set to Return vs. Giants

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - Every game is important in the NFL but the Eagles seem focused on getting right for a three-game stretch against their NFC East foes that starts Thursday night against the New York Giants.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter veteran speed receiver DeSean Jackson is earmarked to return against the winless NYG on Oct. 22.

After a 1-3-1 start and the imposing Baltimore Ravens on tap at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Philadelphia's most likely (and perhaps only) path to a fourth straight postseason berth is the moribund NFC East.

The Eagles enter Week 6 action one-half game being the 2-3 Dallas Cowboys, who lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season with a dislocated ankle.

Starting on Oct. 22, the Eagles have two games with the 0-5 Giants sandwiched around a Nov. 1 Sunday night matchup with the Cowboys.

Jackson will miss his third straight game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury suffered on Sept. 27 against Cincinnati. He's been slowly ramping up in practice over the past two weeks but Philadelphia has been cautious with the oft-injured 33-year-old.

Since returning to the Eagles before the 2019 season Jackson has now played in only six of a possible 23 games. In the three games he did play this season Jackson had 10 receptions for 121 yards.

The veteran played 54 percent of the offensive snaps in the season opener at Washington and 77 % against the LA Rams before leaving early against the Bengals

On Friday morning Doug Pederson seemed optimistic on Jackson's chances of returning vs. Baltimore before shifting gears and ruling him out after a light practice, one of seven players scratched by the Eagles early, a list that includes fellow receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), right guard Matt Pryor (reserve-COVID-19 list), linebacker Duke Riley (rib), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and safety Marcus Epps (rib).

In hindsight, Pederson was giving rookie John Hightower extra attention at Wednesday's practice.  a clear indication that the Eagles were planning to give Jackson a few more days with the key NFC East stretch on the horizon.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

