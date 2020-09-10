DeSean Jackson's Message to Doubters: Get your Popcorn Ready

PHILADELPHIA – DeSean Jackson has a message for anyone who may have lowered their expectation levels for the now 33-year old receiver who is entering his 13th NFL season.

“One thing I can say, the three games I played in, two were cut short, but the one I did play in (in 2019) whoever was watching that game, knows what DeSean Jackson can still do,” said Jackson during a videoconference after Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “…The naysayers, doubters, the nonbelievers, I live for that. My whole career I’ve always been against the odds, so I look forward to this year.

“I ain’t going to speak too much. I’m going to show it on Sunday. I know what I’m capable of doing. I have a lot of juice let in me. For everybody sitting at home, get your popcorn ready, and get ready for Sunday.”

Jackson, who will turn 34 during the season, is fully healthy now. He said he could have played in the NFC Divisional round of last year’s playoffs had the Eagles found a way to beat the Seahawks in the wild-card game in early January.

“I fought my butt off to work and prepare myself just in case we did have that second round of the playoffs,” said Jackson. “I was planning on coming back if we had won that Seattle game.

"Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way, and I was able to get extra time and rehab in, and kind of taking a step back to refocus on what it is my body needs. You know me, to take a whole year off, that was like the first year I’ve ever missed a full season.”

That’s the past.

What’s the future hold?

In the short-term, it includes a trip to Washington for the season opener. In last year’s season opener against the WFT in Philadelphia, Jackson torched Washington's secondary, with two touchdowns of 50-plus yards and eight catches for 154 yards.

In the long-term, Jackson is aiming to stay healthy for all 16 games and, he hopes, into the postseason.

“Going forward, the biggest thing is to stay healthy,” said Jackson. “You have to take care of your body. It doesn’t come down to anything goes. You have to know when to push and know when to take it down a little bit. I think we have a great plan with Ted Rath, with the strength coach, with (Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer) Tom (Hunkele), with the training facilities, and obviously with Doug (Pederson).

“I think we’re all on one page, which is to keep me healthy and figure out how we can manage my plays, my reps, so I can be playing in December and January.”

Having a healthy and productive Jalen Reagor would help that plan. The drop off in speed wouldn’t be that precipitous with Reagor able to spell Jackson. Even fellow rookies John Hightower and Quez Watkins can fly on the outside.

Jackson has also implemented some tweaks to his wellness plan. He is stretching more, eating better, and doing yoga.

“Just kind of had to refocus … really just taking the time to take care of my body,” he said. “I feel like my first 10, 11 years, there was a lot of stuff that I didn’t have to do, that I have to do now, so I’m just taking extra time to stretch and prepare my body for this long season.”

Jackson said it was difficult standing by and watching his teammates struggle throughout much of last season, before catching a wave and riding it to a season-ending four-game winning streak to capture the NFC East title.

He wanted to return and thought that rehabbing his core muscle injury was the way to go, rather than have it surgically repaired, an option he refused but one that would have returned him to the lineup in time for the final month or more.

As it turned out, the rehab didn't work, so Jackson underwent surgery last November.

“If I could do it all over again, I probably would get surgery the first time around, but you live, and you learn,” he said. “I never had surgery before so I didn’t know how that would work out. That injury, a core injury, is something very different. I never really experienced that before. But knowing what I know now I probably would have done it earlier.”

Again, that's the past.

Right now, it may be wise to get the popcorn ready.

