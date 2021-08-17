DeVonta Smith Back in Team Drills, Status for Thursday is Unclear

The Eagles' first-round pick is back at practice after missing two weeks with a sprained knee.

PHILADELPHIA - DeVonta Smith ended up missing two weeks of practice with a sprained MCL but the rookie first-round pick was a daily presence on the field keeping sharp on the mental part of things when it comes to the transition to the NFL and learning a new offense.

“That’s the mental side of it,” the reigning Heisman Trophy winner said following Tuesday's practice.

“That’s staying mentally locked in, knowing what you’re doing, just hearing the play call, knowing what each person’s supposed to be doing. Even when you’re not in [practice], still taking those mental reps. ... Knowing you can’t be out here [participating], the mental side of it is what you have to attack.”

The veteran of the Eagles' WR room, Greg Ward, was impressed by how Smith handled the downtime.

"He handled it well," Ward said. "He continued to try to help the guys that were in there and telling them what he sees, just try to call out the plays for us, just keep us all in tune.

"He’s always in tune with us whenever he’s on the sideline, very helpful. He’s not just one of those guys who’s selfish and only cares about himself. He’s all about the team."

MORE: Jalen Reagor's Growth and Confidence on Display During ...

By Monday, the first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots, Smith was back in the mix working some individual drills and getting involved in one-on-ones with the Pats' defensive backs. On Tuesday, team drills were in play for the first time in 17 days for the former Alabama star.

“Felt good just to be out there and having the feeling of doing some stuff, going against somebody,” said Smith. “Overall, it’s just a happy feeling.”

At just 166 pounds Smith often hears questions about his ability to hold up in the NFL game and he generally handles the queries in the same way.

"It's football, injuries happen," he said. "Just roll with it. It is what it is."

Smith confirmed he was fallen on when reaching down awkwardly for a low pass.

"Just a freak accident. I was on the ground and somebody fell on me," he said.

Now the goal turns back toward Week 1 and the Atlanta Falcons.

It's unlikely Smith plays Thursday night against the Pats but head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't rule it out.

"We are still evaluating, he said. "We've got to see how (Tuesday) comes out. We have a preliminary plan of what we want Thursday to be like, but we got a lot of good work yesterday and we will have a lot of good work today so that’s going to be constantly changing with every player."

MORE: Healthy Again, K'Von Wallace Eager for First Preseason Game

For what it's worth, Smith wants to play in the preseason.

"I mean, most definitely, you need every rep you can get so I mean every rep I can get, I'll take," he said. "Whatever the coaching staff wants me to do I'll do but every rep, you can never take too many reps.

"... Ultimately, it’s not my decision. Whatever the coaches want me to do. I believe in them, I trust in them, they put me in the best situation.”

In Smith's absence, some of the Eagles' other wideouts started to step up. Jalen Reagor made a brilliant one-handed, leaping catch on Tuesday and Quez Watkins has become one of the stars of the summer.

The lynchpin to it all, however, is Smith, who was college football's best playmaker during a historic season at Alabama in 2020.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I feel good. Just taking it step by step, continuing to get more comfortable with it. Just really just a mental thing. I know everything happens for a reason so I attack my rehab and got back out here. I trusted the [medical and training] staff we have to put me in the best situation and they did that.

"I feel good.”

Good as new?

"We gettin' there," Smith smiled.

MORE: Training Camp Thoughts Day 14: DeVonta Smith Returns

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.