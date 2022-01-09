DeVonta Smith Sets Rookie Record, Tyree Jackson Makes Memorable First Catch

With a playoff spot secured, Eagles had little to play for, but Smith broke DeSean Jackon's record, Jason Kelce kept his streak alive, and Jackson made memorable first catch

PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce’s streak continued while DeSean Jackson’s run at the top came to an end.

Late in the first quarter of the Eagles game vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, DeVonta Smith surpassed Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.

Jackson held the mark of 912 set in 2008.

Smith needed 38 coming in. He got 41, catching passes of 25, 12, and four.

It took an extra game for Smith to do it, but that didn’t matter to the Eagles or Smith.

Once he got the record, he headed to the bench and received congratulations from his teammates, his night, like just about every other Eagles starter, was over.

Kelce started, made one snap, then called it a night. The one play extended his streak of consecutive starts to 122.

The game meant nothing to the Eagles.

They sat Jalen Hurts and let Gardner Minshew start.

Their offensive line, after Kelce left, went, from left to right, Andre Dillard, Su Opeta, Brett Toth, Jack Anderson, and Le’Raven Clark.

None of their starters played on defense, and only Smith and Jalen Reagor were the usual starters on offense.

The game apparently meant something to the Cowboys, though. Despite being without several starters, they still played Dak Prescott and his talented receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

In essence, it was the Cowboys first-team offense against the Eagles’ second, and mostly third, team defense.

Predictably, the Dallas offense moved the ball successfully, with Prescott throwing four touchdowns against the undermanned defense. The Eagles’ offense, however, kept pace well enough.

The half ended in the Cowboys favor, 30-17, in what had been an entertaining game until Arryn Siposs shanked a punt for 21 yards that allowed the Cowboys to score with five seconds left in the half. It was the second TD in a span of 1:40 that led to the Eagles’ deep deficit.

The Eagles running game didn’t seem to miss a beat despite a line of deep reserves and just two running backs in Kenny Gainwell and Jason Huntley.

Gainwell had 63 yards rushing, including a 7-yard TD with 3:40 to play in the first half that evened the score at 17-17. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry. Huntley added two runs for 19 yards. As a team, the Eagles ended the half with 94 yards on 17 runs.

They rewrote the record book for most yards rushing by any Eagles team that went before them. After Gainwell’s TD run, they had 2,623. His score was also the 25th rushing TD of the season which is second-most in team history.

Minshew took the Eagles on a nice drive to open the game.

The 75-yard march that covered 75 yards in 11 play and consumed 5 minutes, 19 seconds ended with a 3-yard shovel pass touchdown catch from Tyree Jackson. It was the first NFL catch for the converted college quarterback.

Dallas answered with a TD drive of their own, gong 75 yards in 10 plays, using 4:33, with the march finished off on a 14-yard TD catch from Cedric Wilson. There appeared to be pick play from CeeDee Lamb, who lowered his shoulder on Josiah Scott, knocking him to the ground, and that opened up an easy lane into the end zone.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let Ron Torbert and his crew hear about what appeared to be an uncalled penalty.

The easy TD tied the score at 7-7 with 5:08 to play in the opening quarter.

The teams then traded field goals, with Dallas getting a 48-yard boot from Greg Zuerlein and the Eagles getting a 38-yard kick from Jake Elliott to make the score 10-10.

Minshew completed 12-of-19 throws for 106 yards.

