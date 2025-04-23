Did Ex-Eagles Star Just Hint He Wanted To Return?
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a lot of turnover this offseason already.
That doesn't mean that the Eagles aren't going to be among the top teams in football in 2025, but it just means that it has been a pretty long offseason already. Philadelphia's losses include Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, Milton Willians, Daris Slay, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Oren Burks, and Kenneth Gainwell among others.
That's a lot of talent to lose in one offseason, but the Eagles are set up just fine to make another deep run next year. Plus, the Eagles have made a handful of additions to help ease the losses as well.
Entering the offseason, it seemed like a guarantee that Sweat and Williams were going to leave because they were going to be too expensive. Becton seemed like he actually had a shot at staying and there even were reports that he wanted to stick around. That didn't work out, though, and he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. While this is the case, The Athletic's
Daniel Popper shared an interesting quote from Becton on Tuesday.
"Chargers OL Mekhi Becton said the free agency process 'wasn't what I expected it to be.' But he added: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be.'"
Is that a hint that he did want to stay in Philadelphia? It's tough to judge without the full context of the quote, but with the earlier reports in the offseason but Becton's interest in Philadelphia, it wouldn't be a big surprise if he did think things were going to go differently after a great year.
