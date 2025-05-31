Do Eagles Have Blockbuster Up Their Sleeve?
The Philadelphia Eagles made a pretty big move on Friday.
After months of speculation, the Eagles traded defensive end Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a "mid-round pick," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick," Schefter said. "The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets.
"Before the trade can get finalized next week, the Eagles restructured Bryce Huff’s contract this week. He was set to make about $17 million fully guaranteed this season from Philadelphia, but the Eagles now will take on only $9.05 million in salary, leaving the 49ers responsible for the remaining $7.95 million due to Huff this season."
The Eagles will get some cap relief with the Huff move. Field Yates of ESPN shared that the cap relief will be north of $2 million and cash savings north of $7 million.
What makes this move even more interesting is the fact that there is now another open spot on the Eagles' roster. When Brandon Graham's retirement becomes official in June, that will be another roster spot for Philadelphia.
The Eagles currently have over $20 million in cap space, not including the trade, per Over The Cap. Mix that with two roster spots and there's room to make a big move.
Right now, the top remaining free agents are Keenan Allen, Von Miller, Amari Cooper, Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons, Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, and Za'Darius Smith among others.
More NFL: Eagles Best Move Didn't Cost A Cent