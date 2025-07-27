Do Eagles Have Surprise Cut Coming?
Who will be the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 3 receiver in 2025?
Right now, the most obvious option is Jahan Dotson. He was acquired last offseason to fill the role and he did a solid job in 2024, despite limited opportunities. With Dallas Goedert as the team's No. 3 pass-catching option, Dotson essentially was the No. 4 option when Goedert was healthy.
We'll see what happens in camp, but FanSided's Anthony Miller talked about the possibility of Terrace Marshall Jr. potentially pushing Dotson out.
"Terrace Marshall Jr. could threaten Dotson's job in 2025," Miller said. "On the very first day of training camp, Terrace Marshall Jr. was making big plays for the Eagles. He had success on cornerback Kelee Ringo by beating him twice on deep routes. Those are the type of plays that will catch the attention of his teammates. It certainly got Brown's attention...
"Philadelphia would love to see him take a step forward and challenge Dotson for the third wide receiver position. Dotson could use a push to perform better on the field and he himself live up to his first round pick when the Washington Commanders picked him. Training camp is a long way from being done, but Marshall is certainly making enough noise to get Eagles fans excited about what he can bring to the team."
There aren't many roster battles to follow on the Eagles' roster, but this is something to keep your eye on.