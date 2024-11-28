Do Eagles Play On Thanksgiving? Schedule, Time For Week 13 Clash Vs. Ravens
The Philadelphia Eagles will look for their eighth straight win this week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Unfortunately, the Eagles are not one of the six teams that will be facing off on Thanksgiving. There are three games on Thanksgiving featuring the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles will be preparing for an upcoming tilt against the Ravens on the road. Philadelphia will face off against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Philadelphia currently is 9-2 on the season and in first place in the NFC East after taking down the Los Angeles Rams last week. Baltimore is 8-4 on the season and in second place in the AFC North after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
It should be an exciting game and what will make it even better is the fact that the contest will feature the National Football League’s top two running backs in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.
Barkley currently is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards on the year with Henry just behind him with 1,325 of his own. Both running backs have been stars this year and this week's clash could play a big role in who will win the rushing crown later in the season.
It should be a great game between two Super Bowl contenders but unfortunately, it will take place on Sunday rather than on Thanksgiving.
More NFL: Eagles Should Sign Ex-900-Yard Receiver Due To DeVonta Smith Injury