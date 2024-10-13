Eagles Today

Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philadelphia Showdown

Will the Eagles get back in the win column in Week 6?

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

It feels like forever since the last time that the Philadelphia Eagles took the field.

Philadelphia was one of the first teams in football this season to have its bye week. The Eagles didn't see any action in Week 5 and had a much-needed break. Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and already has been beaten up by injuries.

Luckily, the Eagles were on their bye last week, giving some key players a chance to recover. Philadelphia will return to action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and face off in Week 6 action at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and has lost two of its last three games. Cleveland is 1-4 this season and is in a vulnerable state. There have been a lot of questions about the Browns and some even have speculated that the Browns even could make a change at quarterback.

It doesn't seem like that is coming and the Eagles will face off against Deshaun Watson.

Philadelphia should win Sunday's contest after an extra week of preparation. There already was a lot of speculation swirling around the team and even some about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni. If the Eagles win, hopefully, some of the speculation will quiet down. If the lowly Browns win, though, there will be calls for the team to move on from Sirianni, although that is extremely unlikely.

