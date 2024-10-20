Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philadelphia Game Vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road on Sunday afternoon with an eye toward winning their second straight game.
Philadelphia got back in the win column in Week 6 in a clash against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles came out of a bye with a much-needed win and now are 3-2 on the season. Philadelphia is in second place in the NFC East and isn't far behind the surprising Washington Commanders.
The Eagles will look to earn their fourth win on Sunday as they take on the rival New York Giants. Philadelphia will hit the road and face off against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
The matchup will be interesting for more than just the fact either team could come away with a win. This game will be Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium after spending the first six seasons of his career as a member of the Giants.
Barkley was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 National Football League Draft by New York and developed into a superstar with the Giants. For some season, New York decided to let the superstar walk despite the fact that he was the focal point of its offense for years in free agency.
The Giants didn't want to hand him a long-term deal, but the Eagles happily did. His performance on Sunday will be worth watching out for. All in all, the Eagles will look to earn their fourth win despite plenty of negative chatter.
