Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philly's Clash Vs. Bengals
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a much better team since their bye week.
Philadelphia was 2-2 when it entered its Week 5 bye week. The Eagles have since turned things around as they have gotten healthier and now will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium on the road.
It will be an interesting matchup between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The Eagles struggled early on but now are 4-2 and are much healthier. Philadelphia lost A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith earlier this season, but both are back now.
Cincinnati is in a similar position. The Bengals have high hopes for the season but started the season off on a bad note, including a loss to the New England Patriots. New England is 1-6 on the season with the win over the Bengals being their lone victory.
The Bengals -- like the Eagles -- have started to turn things around of late and now are 3-4. Cincinnati is dealing with some injuries of its own, but the Bengals have a powerhouse of an offense and it will be tough to matchup with it on Sunday.
If the Eagles win, there's a chance that they could have the first-place spot in the division by the end of the week. Philadelphia would be 5-2 with a win, and the Washington Commanders currently are 5-2 with a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears.
