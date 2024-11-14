Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philly's Game Vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to earn their sixth straight win on Thursday night.
Philadelphia will take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders for the first time this season at home at Lincoln Financial Field, with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. It's not going to be an easy game, but it should be a good one.
The Eagles enter the clash winners of each of their last five games, including a blowout of the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Washington is heading into the contest coming off a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but is 7-3 on the season and is in second place in the division.
The Commanders have been one of the biggest shocks in football this year. Washington struggled last year and won just four games. Because of their struggles, they were able to draft phenom Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the National Football League Draft. Daniels has looked like a superstar and is a huge reason why the team has completely turned things around.
Daniels isn't the only reason, though. Washington is a good football team. The defense has looked great, the Commanders brought in some playmakers, and overall, the team is playing with much more confidence than last year.
It should be a good game, and a win would give Philadelphia the inside track to eventually winning the division later on in the season. Whoever wins on Thursday certainly will have a good shot at the top spot.
