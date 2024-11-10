Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philly's Showdown Vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field on Sunday for one of their most anticipated matchups of the season.
Philadelphia will hit the road on Sunday afternoon to take on the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Eagles have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and improve their record to 7-2 with a win over Dallas.
Dallas isn't in as good of a position as the Eagles, to say the least. The Cowboys currently are sporting a 3-5 record and now will be without the services of star quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.
It's unclear how long Prescott will be out at this point. There have been rumblings that he would be placed on the Injured Reserve, but that hasn't happened at this point. There have been other rumors that he could end up being done for the season, but that also hasn't been announced.
The one thing that is true is that he won't be taking the field on Sunday, which should make the matchup even more winnable for the Eagles. A win over the Cowboys would give the Eagles a chance to be in first place in the division by the end of the weekend. The first-place Washington Commanders have a difficult matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of them.
Things are looking up for the Eagles and they will have a chance to win their seventh gamesof the season this weekend.
