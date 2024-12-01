Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Clash Vs. Ravens
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to win their 10th game of the season on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia has been a juggernaut since the team's Week 5 bye week but it has one of its tougher tests of the season on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles currently are sporting an impressive 9-2 record but the Ravens aren't far behind at 8-4. Baltimore is in second place in the AFC North just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It will be a tough matchup and the Eagles have to hit the road for it. Philadelphia will face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The game itself will be aired on local CBS stations and thus could be found on Paramount+ and NFL+ for streaming purposes, depending on location.
If the Eagles can come away with another big win, that will give them a chance to continue fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Detroit Lions have the top spot and already won this week when they took down the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Detroit now is 11-1 on the season so the Eagles need a win to stay close to it.
Baltimore is a tough place to play and Lamar Jackson is looking like a Most Valuable Player candidate once again. It will be a hard game, but it will also tell us a lot about this Eagles team. If Philadelphia can continue to dominate against a fellow contender, it could be a good sign for later on in the season.
