Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Game Vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance of clinching the NFC East crown as soon as Sunday.
Philadelphia will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium with plenty of playoff implications on the line with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles and Commanders' Week 16 showdown can be found on the local FOX television option based on your location. Streaming options include FOX Sport, NFL+, and YouTubeTV based on your subscriptions.
If the Eagles win on Sunday, they will win the NFC East division. If they lose, they would just have to win one more game over the final two games of the season to win the division.
Washington currently has the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture but is just one game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks in the standings. The Commanders currently are 9-5 on the season while Seattle is 8-6. A win seems like a necessity for the Commanders to keep itself in a comfortable position with just three games left in the regular season.
The Eagles have won 10 straight games heading into the Week 16 showdown and would earn their 13th win of the season if they are able to come out on top on Sunday. The Eagles and Commanders already have faced off once this season with Philadelphia coming out on top, 26-18 on Nov. 14.
A win for Philadelphia also would keep its dream of landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC alive.
