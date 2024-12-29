Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Game Vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from winning the NFC East.
Philadelphia is 12-3 on the season and is looking to start a new winning streak after its 10-game streak was snapped by the Washington Commanders in Week 16. Now, the Eagles can put all of that behind them and put their full focus to facing off against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles will welcome one of their biggest rivals to town on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup can be found on the local FOX television option based on your location. Streaming options include FOX Sport, NFL+, and YouTubeTV based on your subscriptions.
Dallas hasn't had as much success as the Eagles this season and is 7-8 heading into the showdown. The Eagles already took down the Cowboys once this season but will look different on Sunday with star quarterback Jalen Hurts unable to play after suffering a concussion last week.
Kenny Pickett will be under center making his first start of the season for the Eagles. He started 24 games over the last two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and should be perfectly capable. A win on Sunday would bring the Eagles' record on the season to 13-3 and take them out of reach of the Commanders in the division standings.
If the Eagles lose and the Commanders win, then the division will come down to Week 18. Hopefully, that doesn't happen.
