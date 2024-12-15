Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Game Vs. Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles are about to take on one of their toughest opponents of the season on Sunday afternoon.
It has been a long week in Philadelphia filled with a lot of drama. But, luckily the Eagles do return to the field on Sunday and therefore there will be a lot more to talk about than vague comments about the offense and all of the responses that followed suit.
The 11-2 Eagles will welcome the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. This is a matchup between two first-place teams and two teams that have realistic shots of representing their respective conferences in the Super Bowl this season.
It's sure to be a good game and you can catch the action on FOX-affiliated channels based on your location on television. The game will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, NFL+, and YouTube TV with different levels of access based on location and paid packages.
If there ever was a week to keep a close eye on the Eagles, this would be it. The matchup with Pittsburgh should be difficult enough without all of the noise of the week. But, how will it impact the game? Are the Eagles going to throw more? Will there be any tension within the team on Sunday?
Those will be things to watch and how the Eagles can overcome the hurdles. It should be a great matchup.
