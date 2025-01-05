Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Giants Game
The Philadelphia Eagles have just one more game left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia is 13-3 on the season so far with one more game left on Sunday against the NFC East rival New York Giants. The Eagles have won 11 of their last 12 games but won't look exactly the same on Sunday against New York.
The Eagles will be resting most of their starters on Sunday as they are already locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It still should be a fun one to watch, though. Kick-off currently is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The action can be found on your local CBS station on television or streamed on NFL+, the Paramount+ app, or YouTubeTV based on your location and your subscription access.
Philadelphia doesn't have much to play for on Sunday but it will be nice to see some of the younger guys get a shot as a somewhat tryout to see if they could help out next year. The Eagles could very negatively impact the Giants.
New York clearly wants to add a new quarterback and is in the mix for one of the top spots in the upcoming NFL Draft. If the Giants beat the Eagles on Sunday, it could drop them a few spots in the order and maybe even take them out of contention for one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
