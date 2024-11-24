Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Philly Clash Vs. Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their seventh straight win on Sunday night.
Philadelphia took down the Washington Commanders last week in Week 11 action to give itself a little wiggle room in the NFC East standings. The Eagles now are 8-2 on the season and have the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
The Eagles need to keep racking up wins if they want to compete with the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the conference. Philadelphia will have an opportunity back on the field on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams with kick-off scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.
Philadelphia and Los Angeles' Sunday Night Football clash can be seen on television on NBC and will be streamed on Peacock.
Los Angeles isn't in the same position in the standings as the Eagles are right now with a 5-5 record, but the Rams enter the Week 12 matchup also on a hot streak. The Rams have won four of their last five games and recently have started to get healthier. Star receiver Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were forced to miss time but both have returned to the field.
Philadelphia unfortunately won't have star receiver DeVonta Smith on the field on Sunday making the matchup more difficult. While this is the case, it still should be a good game and hopefully the Eagles will find a way to earn their ninth win of the season.
